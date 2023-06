St. Landry Parish, LA - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash happening early Sunday morning that took the life of a Henderson woman.

Melissa DeJean, 55, was driving on Highway 71 in St. Landry Parish around 12:30am when for reasons unknown, her car ran off of the roadway, hit an embankment, and flipped.

DeJean was ejected from her vehicle and died on the scene.

She was not wearing her seat belt.