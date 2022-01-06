Woman arrested for November stabbing in Opelousas

One person has been arrested in connection to a November stabbing incident at an Opelousas home.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the incident occurred on November 13, 2021 in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

34-year-old Kendra Maze was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on January 3, 2022 on a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The sheriff's department says the victim was stabbed after trying to calm Maze following an argument between her and another person in the home.

After telling Maze to let the argument go, deputies say Maze allegedly picked up a knife from the coffee table. That action caused the person Maze was arguing with to run out of the home.

According to deputies, the victim walked towards the kitchen when Maze turned her attack to him. The victim fell and was stabbed multiple times by Maze who allegedly yelled at the victim to die.

After the stabbing, Maze allegedly fled the home.

Deputies say the victim was transported to an area hospital but did not have to undergo any surgeries.

Following their investigation, a warrant was issued for Maze who was located, arrested, and transported to the parish jail for booking.

