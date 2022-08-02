Woman arrested, accused of firing gun at child's father

Opelousas Police booked a local woman on an attempted murder charge after a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police say they booked Krystal Potier, 35, with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Police were called to Melanon Street at about 4:20 p.m. Monday by a man who said someone shot at him. When officers arrived, the man said he and his child's mother got into an argument about an incident involving the child, and she fired a gun at him. After an investigation, officers arrested Portier and accused her of firing a gun at her child's father, hitting the vehicle he was driving.

No one was injured, police say. Portier was arrested after a brief standoff, and the gun was recovered from the scene, police say.