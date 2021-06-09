Fatal shooting suspect, 14, in police custody

UPDATE: The 14-year-old suspect in the Sunday morning shooting on S. Second Street in Eunice is now in police custody.

The suspect turned himself in around noon on Wednesday at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One man was killed and another wounded after the suspect opened fire at a graduation party in Eunice.

A 32-year-old man was shot once in the torso and died at the scene, police said. A second man, 30, was shot three times and is being treated at a Lafayette hospital. Police say his wounds were non-life-threatening.

The 14-year-old suspect has been missing since March and is known by police to associate with gang members and drug dealers, police say.

The motive isn't clear at this time, police say. The shooter used a semi-automatic handgun, they say.

"This is not believed, however, to be a gang or drug-related shooting," a release states. "Neither of the victims are known to be involved in such activities."

Eunice police will be returning him to Eunice.

