Walmart to host hiring event in Opelousas

Walmart in Opelousas will host a hiring event on November 3rd and 4th.

The event will take place at 3160 Highway 743 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Walmart says the hiring days are a part of their nationwide hiring event that will take place across 38 states and more than 130 cities. The goal is to hire thousands of supply chain associates, they say.

Those interested in applying can attend the event or TEXT 240240 to apply by phone. Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process, and have the opportunity to meet with the management team.

Walmart says they will be filling a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at its Grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at its Ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at its Transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in its Fulfillment facilities, with an average supply chain associate wage of $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

Applicants can also apply for roles at, visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent. To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.

Walmart says they offer a variety of compensation rewards and benefits:

All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program;

Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.

Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community and veteran and military spouse support.

