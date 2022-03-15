Watch
Vice President planning to visit Sunset on Friday to discuss high-speed internet

Kamala Harris
SAUL LOEB/AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two prior to departure from Warsaw Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, March 11, 2022, as she travels to Romania, before returning to Washington. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:30:23-04

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to St. Landry Parish on Friday, March 18.

The Vice President's Office says that Harris will be in Sunset to highlight the administration's investment in affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

Details on Harris's visit are expected to be released later this week.

Harris was scheduled to visit Sunset on February 25, but had to reschedule her trip due to the developing situation in Ukraine.

Following the announcement of Harris's first visit, KATC's Eman Boyd spoke with residents of Sunset who said broadband in the area is an issue that needs to be addressed.

KATC will continue to update with more information on the Vice President's visit.

