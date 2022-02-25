Vice President Harris cancels trip to Louisiana

Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her trip to Louisiana.

The update on the trip was confirmed to KATC by Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

Harris' trip Friday to Sunset, LA was aimed at highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel