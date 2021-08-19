Two vaccine events to be held over next week

Two vaccine events are set to be held over the next week in Acadiana.

First, an event will be hosted by Southern University in conjunction with Southwest Louisiana Primary Healthcare Center on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It will be held at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, JG Frank Life Center, located at 251 Nimitz Street. All residents from surrounding cities are invited to attend.

For more information, contact SLPHC at (337) 942-2005.

Next, a Sleeves Up vaccination event, hosted by the LDH Office of Public Health, is set for Tuesday, August 24, in Crowley. It will be held at Love of Christ Baptist Church, located at 1120 W Hutchinson Ave, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be administered; it's available to anyone 12 years of age and up. Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule an appointment you can call 337-262-5311 or 337-514-1806. You can also click here.

