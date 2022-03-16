US House passes legislation to give full ownership of Liberty Theatre to Eunice

The US House has passed legislation concerning the ownership of the Liberty Theater in Eunice.

On Wednesday, the House passed the Save the Liberty Theatre Act by a vote of 422-4 which would give the City of Eunice, full ownership of the Liberty Theatre and its annex. The legislation will make it so the community can move forward with its restoration efforts.

Efforts to restore the theatre have been hindered by the National Park's Service ownership interest in the property. The NPS owns a section of the historic venue that was constructed in recent years to provide a handicap-accessible entrance.

“The Liberty Theatre has been a staple of Louisiana’s Cajun community for nearly a century. It has hosted famed Cajun musicians and served as an important center of Louisiana culture and tourism,” Congressman Mike Johnson said. “With a proper restoration, this special landmark can be enjoyed for generations to come. I commend the House for passing this bill with a wide bipartisan vote and look forward to its consideration before the Senate.”

According to Johnson, the legislation requires the National Park Service (NPS) to transfer its partial ownership of the Liberty Theatre to the City of Eunice.

The legislation now goes before the United States Senate for consideration.

