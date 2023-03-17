UPDATE: Victim identified, arrest made in fatal Jerome Loop shooting

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the March 15, 2023 shooting that fatally wounded one Xavier Bryant, 22, of Opelousas.

The shooting took place on March 15 around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Jerome Loop.

We reported on the fatal incident in the headline link below:

Opelousas Police investigating fatal shooting

According to Opelousas Police, Lentrell Gentris, 22, of Opelousas has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail facing the following charges:

1 Count of 14:95.1--Poss. Of Firearm By A Person Convicted Of Felonies (Felony)

1 Count of 14:30.1--Second Degree Murder (Felony)

1 Count of 14:94--Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

1 Count of 14:130.1--Obstruction of Justice (Felony)

1 Count of 14:131.1--Failure to Report The Commission of Certain Felonies (Felony)

While an arrest has been made in this shooting the investigation continues and more arrest are possible. Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

All persons are presumed innocent until Proven Guilty.