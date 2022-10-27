UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police Department located the suspect responsible for the mid-afternoon shooting that happened Saturday at 2:40 pm on the 100 block of S. Academy Street leaving one man dead.

The OPD says 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas is in police custody as of last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.

The victim, Ryan’Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, was discovered in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, the man was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The initial investigation prompted officials to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Easton Sheldon Jr. for second-degree murder. Though a warrant was issued, and an arrest made, Chief McLendon states the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.