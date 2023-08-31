UPDATE: St. Landry Parish fire has re-ignited

UPDATE: The fire on Bertrand Road has reignited as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Parish officials are on the scene with heavy equipment, trying to stop the spread. Firefighters are there working to bring the blaze under control.

We have a crew on the way and we'll update the story as soon as we can.

A spokesman told us yesterday that there were three fires burning in the area west of Opelousas. One fire started with a house fire; firefighters are working to save nearby homes. Parish crews are on the scene with heavy equipment, trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the south through the dry fields, he said.

No injuries were reported.