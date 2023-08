Fire and parish officials are on the scene of three fires in St. Landry Parish.

A spokesman says one fire started with a house fire; firefighters are working to save nearby homes. Parish crews are on the scene with heavy equipment, trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the south through the dry fields, he said.

Two other fires are burning in the area west of Opelousas as well, he said.

This is a developing story, we'll update this story as soon as we have more information.