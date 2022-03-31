UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in W Grolee Street shooting

The second suspect wanted in connection with a March 19, 2022 shooting on Grolee Street has been arrested.

Opelousas Police say at around 1:15 AM on Thursday, March 31, Kenani Guillory turned himself in. Guillory was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: Illegal use of weapons, terrorizing, and attempted second-degree murder.

Police on Wednesday arrested 24-year-old Isiasha Alijah Pierre of Opelousas for his involvement in the shooting. That incident happened at the Super Looper located at 1344 West Grolee Street.

Pierre was booked for Illegal use of weapons, Terrorizing and Attempted-second-degree murder

Video footage showed that a silver Hyundai drove onto the parking lot and parked at a gas pump. A white Honda is then seen circling around the parking lot on the opposite side of the gas pump.

The driver of the white Honda is seen lowering the driver-side window when the passenger and driver of the silver Hyundai stepped out of the vehicle and begin shooting at the Honda using a pistol and a rifle. Both of the vehicles then fled the scene using Grolee and Bullard.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel