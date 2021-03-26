UPDATE: One released from the hospital another stable following shooting near Washington

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say that one person has been released from the hospital and another is in stable condition following a shooting near the Town of Washington.

Deputies could not provide further details on the investigation into the shooting which happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday March 25, 2021, on Veterans Memorial Hwy just before the city limits.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two people were injured and later transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.

