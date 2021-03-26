Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

UPDATE: One released from the hospital another stable following shooting near Washington

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
shooting
Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:58:39-04

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say that one person has been released from the hospital and another is in stable condition following a shooting near the Town of Washington.

Deputies could not provide further details on the investigation into the shooting which happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday March 25, 2021, on Veterans Memorial Hwy just before the city limits.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two people were injured and later transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.