UPDATE: One arrested in Grand Coteau gas station shooting

One person is in critical condition and another is in jail after a shooting last night at a Grand Coteau gas station.

One man, who was transported to a Lafayette hospital after the incident at Go Bear's near I-49, is listed in critical condition today, Grand Coteau Police say.

Another man, Carnelius Davis of Crowley, has been booked into the St. Landry Parish jail with two counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Last night, Grand Coteau Police told us that there was an incident inside the gas station. Two people were fighting and a third was trying to break up the fight, police say.

During that struggle, one person was shot. He ran out of the station and collapsed in the parking lot, police say. He was transported to a Lafayette hospital. Another person was taken into custody last night, they told us.