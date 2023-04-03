Update: Officers make an arrest in weekend shooting near Mama's Fried Chicken

Update: An arrest has been made for the shooting incident that took place near Mama's Fried Chicken Restaurant on E. Landry Street in Opelousas on Sunday, 04/02/2023.

Opelousas Police Dept.

Nicolas Sam, 30, of Washington, LA was booked on 3 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder and 1 count of illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

A warrant also has been issued for the arrest of Joseph Ryan Dugas, 24, of Opelousas with the following charges for his part in the Sunday afternoon shooting:

Opelousas Police Dept

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous Instrumentalities (3 Counts).

Illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that Sam an employee of Mama’s exited the business and fired shots at Dugas’s vehicle as he was driving away from the restaurant after the previously described altercation that occurred between a female employee of mama’s and a female passenger in Dugas’s vehicle.

Dugas returned fire towards the restaurant striking the business several times.

The females involved in the physical altercation are both being charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

More charges are possible as this investigation is ongoing.

Original Story:

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — Opelousas Police Department is following up on persons of interest following a shooting that happened Sunday just before 5 o'clock in the area of Mama's Fried Chicken, within the 500 block of E. Landry St.

Officers tell KATC upon arrival, they found that a disturbance happened between drive-thru customers and restaurant employees, leading to a physical altercation, and then an exchange of gunfire a couple blocks down the same street in the 300 block.

According to police, one victim looked to have been grazed by bullets, but no serious injuries have been reported from the exchange. Officers say more information will be released once it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing and OPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com], or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1000 cash reward for a helpful tip.