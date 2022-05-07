Two suspects Arrested in the Opelousas Shooting on Mia Street

After the arrest of three suspects in the case, Opelousas Police have provided more details in a double homicide on Mia Street in Opelousas.

The last suspect wanted in connection with the double homicide, Davieontray Breaux, was tracked down Thursday in Shreveport and arrested.

He is the man Opelousas police say pulled the trigger over a week ago on Mia Street, after an argument with another man.

Police say Breaux returned to the home after the argument, and opened fire, killing 46-year-old Alton Thomas and Rakatelyn Colla, 4, whose funeral was held Friday. Thomas' funeral is tomorrow.

Also arrested in the case was Holly Roberts. Police allege that she called Breaux and the third suspect booked in the case, Felton Martin, after the first argument.

Opelousas police say Roberts was arrested following a traffic stop in Lafayette.

“Lafayette Police initiated a traffic stop on Holly Roberts' vehicle and immediately took her into custody,” said Sgt. Brandon Harris.

Martin was arrested in Baton Rouge the same day the shooting occurred, Harris said.

“Mr. James was in Baton Rouge on a job, and we tracked him down on his job site and at which time he and his supervisor drove up to the convenience store and he was approached by officers and taken into custody,” Harris said.

Holly Roberts, 36, of Opelousas was booked with two counts principal to first-degree murder, three counts principal to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Martin and Breaux both were booked with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.