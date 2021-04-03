Two arrested on drug, weapons charges following brief foot pursuit

Opelousas Police have made two arrests on weapons and drug violations after a traffic stop and brief foot pursuit.

According to OPD, officers acting on credible intelligence located a vehicle that was reported to have several firearms being brandished by two people that were both prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous criminal convictions.

Officers located the vehicle in the 400 block of E. Laurent St. at about 9:40 p.m. Friday night and located three handguns in the vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old John Coleman of Opelousas, attempted to flee the scene of the traffic stop. Coleman was apprehended after a two-block foot pursuit and was found to have narcotics in his possession.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Alphonzo Jason, also of Opelousas. Both have been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

John Coleman: Possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, Possession of schedule I narcotics, Illegal carrying of a weapon, Illegal Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, Felon in Possession of a firearm, Resisting Arrest

(Coleman was also wanted for outstanding parole violations)

Alphonzo Jason: Illegal carrying of a weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm

