Two accused of making unauthorized purchases with debit card of relative in their care

Two family members of an Opelousas woman, who were her caregivers, have been arrested, accused of making purchases with her debit without her authorization

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies were called out on March 22, 2021, to a home on Miller Road in Opelousas in regards to a welfare concern of a 62 year old woman, who was living with family members to receive daily care.

Deputies say her caregivers identified as 40-year-old Crystal Andrus and her husband, 32-year-old Allen Andrus allegedly had possession of the victim’s debit card and were not providing monthly bank statements to the her.

Upon investigation, The sheriff's office say it was determined that Crystal and Allen Andrus made around 250 debit card transactions between the dates of November 9, 2020 through March 23, 2021, totaling $33,828.54. The victim stated that the purchases were made without her authorization.

The two allegedly admitted to the debit card purchases, but stated that they were given permission by the victim to use the funds in the bank account. Deputies say that Crystal Andrus and Allen Andrus were not forthcoming with the extent of the financial expenditures. They also allegedly provided conflicting stories of whether or not they had an agreement with the victim to reimburse any of the funds that were used.

The two were transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with Exploitation of the Infirmed. No bond has been set.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel