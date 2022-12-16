Town of Washington released from fiscal monitoring

The fiscal health of the Town of Washington is looking up.

In recent years, the financial position of the St. Landry Parish town has been of concern, to its own auditors but also to the state Legislative Auditor. One of the duties of that office is to make sure local government budgets are being handled properly and that local officials have the support and training they need to do so.

Back in 2019, the town was on the Legislative Auditor's list of "fiscally distressed municipalities." At that time, the Legislative Auditor put them on the list of municipalities that may not be able to continue providing basic services - such as law enforcement or water and sewer - to their residents in the near future.

Even as recently as February, the town's own private auditor cited shortcomings in its handling of utility funds and public meeting requirements, and also financial issues that included budget shortfalls and past due balances.

But today, the Legislative Auditor sent a letter to Mayor William Dwight Landreneau, informing him that the state office's monitoring of the town's finances is "no longer needed."

"The decision is based on the Town's improved fiscal health, including, but not limited to the following: Resolution of prior year going concern; Increase in total net position and governmental fund balance; and

Elimination of negative fund balances," a letter from Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack states.