Audit uncovers operating concerns for Town of Washington

An independent auditor has expressed concerns about the Town of Washington and its ability to keep operating.

According to a report, the town has past due balances totaling more than $396,000 along with deficits in the General Fund and Museum Fund totaling $126,000.

The report also found that the Town did not adequately segregate accounting duties, reconcile the aged utility receivable report, or have adequate controls in place over its utility system.

Auditors found the Town did not have adequate controls over traffic tickets, failed to adopt its 2021 budget before the end of the 2020 fiscal year, and failed to publish written minutes of its meetings.

According to the report, expenditures in the Town’s 2021 General Fund budget also exceeded funds available, which is a violation of state law.

The Town also reportedly failed to remit past due fees from traffic fines to various organizations, as required by state law.

See the full audit below:

