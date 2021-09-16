Town of Leonville Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

The Town of Leonville Water System has issued a boil water advisory for some residents on Thursday, September 16, due to a problem with the water supply system.

Officials say that areas between the addresses of 4603 and 5971 on Highway 31 are affected.

This includes residents in the areas of Marcel Street, Pleasant Run Road, Bayou Teche Subdivision Road, Williber Lane, Kamin Drive and Tom Schexnayder Road.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Leonville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Residents are advised to boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

