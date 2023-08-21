Three students arrested at Eunice High after teacher, officer struck

EUNICE, La. — Three juveniles were arrested after an incident at Eunice High School Friday morning.

According to Eunice Police Chief Kyle LaBouef, the students were involved in an altercation. During the altercation, an on-campus officer arrived on the scene and attempted to intervene.

Both the officer and a teacher were struck in the process.

Chief LaBouef says, as a result, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested. One of the 15-year-olds was charged with Battery of a Police Officer.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

