Three St. Landry juveniles arrested in school terrorizing, cyberbullying case

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office School Resource Section has arrested three juveniles on terrorizing and cyberbullying charges.

On January 30, 2023, at 6:51 pm, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the principal at Plaisance Middle School of a potential threat from a former 13-year-old male student, police say.

The male juvenile had already been expelled from Plaisance in 2022 for making threats to the school and is now sending text messages on social media to two current students saying that he would shoot up the school, according to authorities.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, a School Resource Officer interviewed the juvenile and he admitted to sending the texts. The juvenile stated that he made the threats because the two students were saying inappropriate comments.

The School Resource Officer also interviewed the two students in the messages and was also able to obtain audio recordings of the juveniles talking negatively about each other. The investigation and evidence did in fact reveal that the 12 and 13 year old were cyberbullying the other 13 year old juvenile.

The 13-year-old male was charged with terrorizing and the 12-year-old male along with the 13-year-old female were charged with cyberbullying.

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “At no time was the school ever in danger thanks to the principal notifying the sheriff’s office when she learned of the possible threat and the quick response of the School Resource Officer.” “Bullying, cyber threats, terrorizing, and bomb threats will not be tolerated. Anyone committing these crimes will be arrested, Guidroz added.”

