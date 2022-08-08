Three Houston men arrested, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters

Three Texas men have been booked, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters from cars at a local dealership.

Roland J Warner, 26; Javon Burks, 29; and Dontrinique Frear, 26, all of Houston, were each booked with attempted theft of more than $5,000; criminal trespassing and criminal damage to propertly.

Police were called last week to investigate some people who appeared to be trying to steal catalytic converters; witnesses saw them getting under vehicles at a local dealership with power saws.

When officers arrived they caught one person who was trying to get into a car and drive away. They learned that he and several others were staying at a hotel right next door, a spokesman said. After talking to the people in the hotel room and the suspects, one of them allegedly admitted they were trying to steal catalytic converters at the dealership next door.

Investigators also allegedly found that the men had power tools that could be used to take the converters.

A new law took effect on August 1 that would impact anyone convicted of stealing a catalytic converter; Louisiana's law now has mandatory jail time for anyone convicted of that crime after August 1. To read about it, click here.