Third suspect arrested in Opelousas shooting on Mouton Street

A third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation on Mouton Street in Opelousas has been arrested.

Opelousas Police say 34-year-old Ranvill Richard was arrested on Sunday, February 20 in connection with the February 15 shooting.

Richard was wanted following the incident where gunfire was exchanged between two people. Police said that the shooting resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a one-year-old was in a vehicle that was involved in the shootout.

Richard was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.

On Friday, Willie King III, 48, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal carrying of a weapon and Donald Jerhmaine Berry, 40, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice.

Read more on those arrests: Two arrested, another sought in Opelousas shooting

