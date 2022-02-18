Two arrested, another sought in Opelousas shooting

Opelousas Police have arrested two men but are looking for a third in connection with a Mouton Street shooting that happened Tuesday.

There was an alleged exchange of gunfire involving two people; the shooting resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute, police say. A one-year-old child was in a vehicle that was involved in the shootout.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Willie King III, 48, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal carrying of a weapon.

Donald Jerhmaine Berry, 40, of Opelousas, was booked with Illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice.

Police are also looking for Ranvill Richard, 34 of Opelousas, in connection with the incident.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Richard to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.