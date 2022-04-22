The Confederate Monument Will Be Moving From The Parish Courthouse Grounds

After a unanimous ruling in Wednesday night’s Parish Council meeting in St. Landry, the Confederate Memorial, will be given to the sons and the daughters of the confederacy.

“Last night the council voted to have the statue removed and donated to the sons and daughters of the confederacy,” said Jessie Ballard.

The St. Landry Parish President Jessie Ballard says he’s waiting to see where the sons of the confederacy will move their monument to.

“The sons of the confederacy were there last night so they wish to have it. So, it’s what the council voted to have it donated to them. So now I’ll contact them and say where do you want it so we can get it moved now. It’s done now; it needs to just be moved off the property and placed where it needs to be,” said Ballard.

When it comes to getting the statue off of the premises, Ballard says it will be removed as soon as possible.

“As soon as they tell where they want to move it and we get movers to move it our problem right now is getting somebody to move it,” said Ballard.

A spokesperson from the sons and daughters of the confederacy says a location is unclear but they will find a place for the monument.

