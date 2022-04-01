Teen charged as adult in December 2021 shooting death

A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for second-degree murder in connection with a December 31, 2021 shooting death.

Deputies say that Keith Adam Joseph, 38, was shot to death in 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street in Washington.

A suspect, 16-year-old Michael J. Zachary, was indicted by a grand jury on March 28, 2022.

Zachary was charged as an adult with second-degree murder, a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's release states.

Investigators allege that a juvenile (age unknown) asked Keith Joseph to buy cigars for him, but instead Joseph used the money to buy alcohol. The juvenile wanted the alcohol, and followed Joseph to Joseph's home. Someone there argued with the juvenile, and the teen left, investigators say.

Later, the juvenile told their parent what happened, and then Zachary and the juvenile allegedly returned to the residence. Joseph requested that the juvenile come onto the property and he apologized to the juvenile. A verbal altercation then allegedly began between Joseph and Zachary.

Deputies say Zachary produced a handgun and fatally shot Joseph. He then allegedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

When questioned by detectives, Zachary allegedly admitted to walking to Keith Joseph’s home with the juvenile. Zachary allegedly stated that Joseph grabbed the juvenile’s arm and he confronted Joseph about touching the juvenile. Zachary stated that Joseph walked onto the porch and reached for a shotgun, which was later identified as a BB gun. He allegedly admitted to carrying a .22 caliber revolver and shooting Joseph on the night of December 31, 2021.

