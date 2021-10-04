Teen arrested in Opelousas fatal shooting on Creswell Lane

An arrest has been made in connection with a Thursday fatal shooting in Opelousas.

The police department says they have arrested a 17 year old in connection to the homicide which happened on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:48 am.

The fatal shooting happened off of Creswell Lane in the Vista Village Shopping Center.

Police say they discovered a vehicle in the parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street with two people suffering gunshot wounds.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Chief McLendon tells KATC that he is confident that they have the shooter but are looking for other persons who they believe were at the scene of the shooting.

The teen was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

The investigation remains under investigation.

