Teen arrested in connection with Washington New Year's Eve fatal shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a New Year's Eve homicide in Washington.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says the teenager was arrested on Tuesday January 4, 2022, and booked on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Juveile in Possession of a Handgun.

The teen was transferred to Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center where he is being housed.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street. The victim identified as Keith Adam Joseph, 38, of Washington was shot in the chest following an argument.

He died at the scene.

