Police investigates New Year's Eve homicide in Washington

WASHINGTON — On New Year's Eve, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office learned that a man was shot in the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street.

The victim was identified as Keith Adam Joseph, 38, of Washington.

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's spokesperson says their investigation revealed the victim was involved in an argument with another man that resulted in that man allegedly shooting the victim once in the chest.

The victim died as a result of an apparent single gunshot round to the chest, police say.

The man then fled the scene prior to deputy’s arrival.

Several witnesses were located at the scene and provided information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

KATC received calls at 2 A.M. in concern of the homicide.

The investigation is still on-going, police say, and no other details are available.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous, they say, and the public can earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download their free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.

