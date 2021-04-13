Supreme Court rejects priest's molestation sentence appeal

The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence handed down to former St. Landry Parish priest Michael Guidry, who pled guilty in March 2019 to child molestation.

In a unanimous decision, all seven justices voted to deny the emergency appeal filed by Guidry in April 2020.

Guidry, 78, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a teenage boy, who was the son of a deacon he served with at St. Peter's Church in Morrow. Three years of that sentence were suspended.

When he appealed that sentence as too harsh, the appeals court agreed but said he didn't object when he should have and rejected his appeal. He initially was allowed to stay out of jail and on house arrest because of the pandemic, but returned to prison in November 2020 after the appeals court decision.