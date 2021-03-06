Sunset man arrested in burglary, shots fired incidents

Sunset Police have made an arrest in a shots fired incident that occurred earlier this week.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the areas of Landry Street, Patton Street, and Pershing Hwy around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Witnesses told police a late 2000 model Chevy two-tone pick-up truck had left the scene and investigators found 9mm spent casings in the area.

The investigation led police to the described vehicle in the 100 block of Jerry Lane in Sunset, where officers detained 21-year-old Braylon Mouton for questioning. After a written voluntary search of Mouton's residence and vehicle, officers found four spent 9mm casings in his vehicle, two handguns, two AR15 rifles, and one handgun that was sold to an unknown individual, police say.

According to police, the firearms were reported stolen from a residential burglary on February 6 in Sunset.

Mouton confessed to the crimes, police say, and was charged with three counts of illegal discharge of a weapon inside city limits; five counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms; and one count of simple burglary.

Sunset Police Department

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Friday morning.

