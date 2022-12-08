Summit addresses food insecurity across St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. – Second Harvest is partnering with the St. Landry Community Accelerator Committee for the Thrive Community Summit.

The purpose of the summit was to address challenges rural communities are facing like food insecurity and health disparities.

With 22% of residents living below the poverty line, the parish has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the country.

The summit brought together community leaders, activists and members to identify resources and solutions to address food insecurity across the parish.

