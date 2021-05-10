Stolen vehicle crashes killing teenage passenger, juvenile driver sought by police

A teenager has died and a driver is being sought following a vehicle crash on US Highway 167 in St. Landry Parish

Louisiana State Police say that on May 10, 2021, just after 2:00 a.m., troopers began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167 near LA Highway 749. The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Trashawn Harrison of Abbeville.

Prior to the crash, Troopers say they observed a Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Hwy 167 at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

State Police ended the pursuit shortly after due to inclement weather and unsafe speeds. After ending the pursuit, the Trooper discovered the Explorer had traveled off the roadway, struck a parked vehicle, overturned, and struck a utility pole before coming to rest.

Troopers say that vehicle was stolen from within the city limits of Abbeville hours prior to the crash.

At the time of the crash, the Explorer was occupied by four juvenile passengers including Harrison who was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. Three other passengers were also unrestrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. State Police say the suspected juvenile driver fled the scene on foot and is being sought by investigators at this time.

The juvenile suspect's identity was not provided.

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

