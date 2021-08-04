St. Landry Sheriff's facilities implement new COVID restrictions

New restrictions are now in place for visitors entering all St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office facilities.

According to to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the restrictions are effective immediately and include temperature checks for visitors prior to entering any facility.

Visitors with a detected fever will not be allowed into the building.

Finger-printing and the issuing of ID's has been discontinued until further notice.

Masks will also be mandatory upon entering the offices, Guidroz said.

