St. Landry School Board to place tax propositions on ballot

The St. Landry School Board's Committee of the Whole and the Board held meetings Thursday afternoon.

On both agendas were discussions and possible action on three proposed tax propositions that will be placed on a future ballot:

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills for the payment of salaries for teachers and other employees by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 1 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election, as follows: $3,000.00 for teachers; and $2,000.00 for support staff.

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 1 mill for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements of athletic and recreational facilities by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 2 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.

A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 3 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.

The board will have a public meeting in July to advise the public of an election, and the board will officially vote on July 1, 2021, to approve the above resolutions that will go to the public to decide.

Also on the board agenda was a discussion of the district's mask mandate, and whether it should be ended or extended. The board voted to lift the mandate effective immediately, except for those riding on school buses. Read more on that here. And, the board discussed the possible extension of Superintendent Patrick Jenkins' contract.

The board uses the Board Docs software, which allows the public to review agendas and attachments/documentation for agenda items online. To access it, click here, then click on the meeting you want to see.