UPDATE: Status of Acadiana School Board Mask Mandates

On Wednesday the Lafayette Parish School Board voted to lift the mask mandate in their schools.

On Thursday, the St. Landry Parish School Board is scheduled to discuss the same issue.

In the meantime, we've reached out to the other parishes in Acadiana, to see what the status of their mask mandates are.

Here's what we've been told by Acadiana's superintendents and spokespersons:

ACADIA: Acadia will follow the most recent Executive Order from the Governor regarding facial coverings. We will move forward with facial coverings being strongly recommended but not mandated for summer programming; and, require masks for bus transportation staff as well as students that ride buses for summer programming. At the same time, we'll continue to closely monitor positivity rates and work with the LA Dept of Health in this regard.

CALCASIEU: Last week members of the Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to remove COVID-19 related restrictions or processes following the end of the semester. Governor John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate is in place for all public school settings until the end of the semester, which for us is actually today. Following that mandate expiring, the vote of the board members lifts the mask mandate and other restrictions moving forward. Masks can be worn by faculty, staff, and students on a voluntary basis.

IBERIA: Masks are optional in offices and summer programs in Iberia Parish.

JEFF DAVIS: We lifted ours the last day of school, just in time for summer programming.

ST. MARTIN: We will follow the governor's order and require masks through the last day of school on June 9th. Beginning on June 10th masks will be voluntary for employees and for students in our summer programs.

KATC has requested comment from all schools systems. We are still awaiting some responses. This story will be updated.

