The St Landry Parish School Board is hosting a Career Fair Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

The deadline to register has been extended to Wednesday, April 21, 2021. This event is by appointment only.

Registration Link: https://stlandryparishschoolboard.simplybook.me/v2/ [stlandryparishschoolboard.simplybook.me]

Here's the flyer: