St. Landry School Board to discuss consolidation/closure of schools

In the wake of the failure of several tax propositions, the St. Landry School Board will discuss the closure and consolidation of some schools on Monday.

At a special meeting of the committee of the whole, the board will meet on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane.

On the agenda are a discussion regarding federal covid relief funds, including what funds the board has received that so far haven't been budgeted.

There's also a "Discussion of possible school closures/consolidations," and discussion of creating "a special district within the boundaries of Consolidated School District No. 1 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana."

Last month, the board asked taxpayers to approve several new taxes which would raise teacher and support worker pay, build four new schools and improve existing schools' athletic facilities. All of the taxes failed, and by a wide margin. To read about that election, click here.