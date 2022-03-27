The Tax Proposals Were Denied

St. Landry voters rejected three proposals from the parish School Board Saturday night.

Once the polls closed at 8 pm on Saturday, the results were calculated shortly after. All three propositions failed by a significant margin.

Proposition #1 would have raised teachers' annual salaries by $3,000 and support staff salaries by $2,000 a year — thus generating $6.5 million over the next 10 years. Voters rejected that plan, with 75 percent voting no and 25 percent voting yes.

Proposition #2 would have funded what officials say are much-needed improvements to the parish's athletic facilities — to the tune of approximately $662,000 annually over the next decade. Voters rejected that plan 78 percent to 22 percent.

Proposition #3 would have funded a bond issue to pay for capital improvements, including four new K-4 schools in the parish. Voters also said no to that plan, 79% to 21%.