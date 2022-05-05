St. Landry school board pushes back vote on closing/consolidating schools

The St. Landry Parish School Board has decided to push back the closure and consolidation of schools in the parish.

At a meeting Thursday night, board members were expected to make a decision on closing some schools but instead chose to push back a vote until June after hearing public comments.

This was the board's second meeting on the proposed closures. The board says they are looking for better ways to consolidate resources.

KATC's Drakkar Francois is at that meeting and will have reactions from those in attendance.

The discussion comes after the failure of several tax propositions put to a public vote.

In March, the board asked taxpayers to approve several new taxes which would raise teacher and support worker pay, build four new schools and improve existing schools' athletic facilities. All of the taxes failed, and by a wide margin.

To read about that election, click here.

