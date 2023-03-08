St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 issues boil order for some customers

SUNSET, La. — St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) has issued a boil water advisory due to a line break.

Customers on Curley’s Road in Sunset, LA are affected.

The contractor is on site now to make the repair, officials say.

Water samples will be collected and delivered to the Department of Health & Hospitals Thursday, March 9, 2023, according to Office Manager Robyn Cormier.

Water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep. The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

An update will be issued once the boil advisory has been lifted.