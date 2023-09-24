St. Landry Parish unveils new stage at Ag Area

OPELOUSAS, La. — Live bands kicked off celebrations of a new stage at the AG area, named Scene de Tout Le Monde. When translated from Cajun-French means "all the world" and "everyone".

Mayor Jessie Ballard believes this name is fitting for the stage since he hopes that the new addition to the Ag Area will allow communities to get together for events and music.

"I'm hoping that this stage is gonna bring people together and bring people together from all over the place. I want it to attract people from our parish and let everyone know we can all be at the same place at the same time and have fun," Bellard says. "Also bring people from other parishes so we can be all together again."

The stage will also be available to rent for any events and parties.