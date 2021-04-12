St. Landry Parish tornado victim remembered by loved ones

"He was a hard-working man over here. He never had an attitude and was always so pleasant to be around. he was one of those people persons. he was just amazing."

A day after a violent tornado swept through St. Landry Parish a man killed during the storm is being remembered by his loved ones.

The EF3 tornado is being blamed for the death of Jose Higareda .

Not much is left of Higareda's home that was destroyed by the tornado on early Saturday morning. KATC spoke with his cousin, Juan Enriquez, who is remembering Higareda as a kind man and a hard worker.

Higareda recently moved to Palmetto from Mexico in January of this year, leaving behind his wife Cynthia, and a daughter, Samantha to pursue a career as a crawfish farmer in the area. He planned to go back home after the season was over in June to be with his family until next season picked back up again. Unfortunately, his plans were changed on Saturday morning.

Enriquez tells KATC that it started with a call from Higareda's boss.

"As soon as i saw it, I knew it was bad news because no one gets a call at three o'clock in the morning. He told me that my cousin was being rushed to the hospital," Enriquez said.

Higareda was found in outside, with a broken arm and leg, after being ejected from his home.

"At six o'clock in the morning, he called back and said they he had passed away," Eriquez said.

He says that the last conversation he had with his cousin was Friday evening.

"He told me that, on that day, he caught seven sacks of crawfish, and he said that was the most he had caught in one day. I said I think Sunday, I will come by and get some crawfish and we can come back to the house and boil them and he said, 'oh yeah man that sounds great.'"

Enriquez says that Higareda's body is being brought back to Mexico where he will be buried among friends and family back home.

