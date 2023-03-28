St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office launches new mobile app

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with OCV Apps, has created a new mobile application for Android and iPhone users. The app is currently available in the App Store and on Google play. The new app takes a lot of separate resources that already exist and puts them in one complete and convenient package. The app will allow a user to:

• Report an incident

• Submit a job application

• Look up inmates in the jail

• Place funds in the jail for an inmate

• Pay a ticket online

• Pay property taxes online

• Send and receive Neighborhood Watch Notification

• Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers

• Look up registered sex offenders

• Press releases

• Special events calendars (Hunters Safety, Concealed Classes, TRIAD Workshops)

• Access our social media page

• Real time alerts by the sheriff’s office

• And more

“Technology is always evolving and we have to keep up with it. This app is just one more tool in our arsenal to try and keep people safe and informed, and to have an additional means of engaging with the public,” stated Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

SLPSO invites everyone to download the app. Use the QR code on the screen, drop by any St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office building, or search the app store to download the app free of change.

