St. Landry Parish School District to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather

All St. Landry Parish School District schools, head start centers, pupil appraisal, and the central office will dismiss early today, March 17, 2021, due to the forecasted threat of severe weather.

The school district made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The dismissal schedule is as follows:

Biomed/Maca Shuttle Bus Only- 12:30 PM

Trade Schools -12:00 PM

Slats, Alternative School -12:00 PM

All High Schools except North Central - 12:45 PM

Junior High Schools - 12:45

North Central High, Palmetto Elementary, Opelousas Middle Schooll, Creswell Middle School - 1:15 PM

All other elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 1:25 PM.

All Headstart Centers - 1:00 PM

All Administrative Offices - 2:30

Click here to see the early dismissal announcement.

