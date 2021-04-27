St. Landry Parish School Board to consider changing lease of bar facing multiple complaints

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish School Board Buildings, Lands and Sites Committee met Monday night to consider a recommendation to change its commercial lease for the Levee Landing Bar in Port Barre.

According to the agenda, there was an item from Superintendent Patrick Jenkins to convert the board's commercial lease for the Levee Landing Bar to an ordinary camp-site lease.

Jenkins told KATC that the committee voted to move the item to the full board for discussion, and that no decision has been made at this time.

The issue will now appear at the school board's next meeting on May 6.

The Levee Landing Bar is located off U.S. Highway 190 in between Port Barre and Krotz Springs, and sits on property controlled by the school board.

The owners say the school district has been trying to pull their land lease for the last three years.

Although the owners claim only noise complaints have been filed, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC they've received more than a hundred since 2017.

